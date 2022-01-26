Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -893.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,729,980 shares of company stock valued at $305,269,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

