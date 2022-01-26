Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,179,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

