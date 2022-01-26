Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $343,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,001,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,011,000 after purchasing an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

