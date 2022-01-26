Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Loews by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Loews by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

