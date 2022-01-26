Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.