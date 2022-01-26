Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,745,000 after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vipshop by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,990,000 after buying an additional 2,470,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vipshop by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,867,000 after buying an additional 391,831 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

VIPS stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.