Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $314,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,495,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,785 shares of company stock worth $33,475,655. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -168.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.