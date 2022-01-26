Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Trading 4.5% Higher

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. 710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Amundi acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.