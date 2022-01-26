Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 228,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of HLF opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

