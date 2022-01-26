Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $156,000 Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Seagen were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,254,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,915,000 after purchasing an additional 418,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.50 and a 12-month high of $199.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

