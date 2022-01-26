Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $166,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,679,000. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 429,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

