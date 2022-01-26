Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 119,718 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,977,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $184.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $177.07 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.25.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.91.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

