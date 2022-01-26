Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 210,913 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,913 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vistra were worth $25,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vistra by 124.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 371.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,956,000 after acquiring an additional 807,397 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Vistra by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,983,000 after acquiring an additional 536,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 13.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,275,000 after acquiring an additional 876,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:VST opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.