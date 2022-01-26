Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 33.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 967,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 86,856 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

