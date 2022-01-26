Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $26,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

