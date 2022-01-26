Bank of Nova Scotia Has $19.34 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3,188.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,759 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $19,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.