Bank of Nova Scotia Has $22.41 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $325.03 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

