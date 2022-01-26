Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $17.37 Million in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.67, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.