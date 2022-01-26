Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 26,080 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,849 shares of company stock valued at $45,510,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.