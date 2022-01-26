Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 47,171 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Datadog were worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -893.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,729,980 shares of company stock worth $305,269,953. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

