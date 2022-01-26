Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 297.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $21,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 36.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

