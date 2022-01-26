Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 36.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $368.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $278.95 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.69 and its 200 day moving average is $356.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

