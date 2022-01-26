Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 15,659 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of Cerner worth $25,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after buying an additional 260,136 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cerner by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Cerner by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.