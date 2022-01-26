Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 486,424 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,762 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 486,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $21,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of TRIP opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.