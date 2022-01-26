Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 33,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,654. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $474.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,978,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

