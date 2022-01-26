Barclays Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $60.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.