Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 902.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,649 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of GreenSky worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 222,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GreenSky stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.41.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

