Barclays PLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Balchem worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 437.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC stock opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.81. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

