Barclays PLC Purchases 20,260 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Grid by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 6,299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.11) to GBX 1,105 ($14.91) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid stock opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $74.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

