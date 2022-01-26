Barclays Raises HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 615

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.75.

HSBC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.67.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

