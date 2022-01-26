Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,418 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 296,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.