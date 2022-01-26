Barings LLC Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Workday by 645.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after buying an additional 53,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,623.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.43.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

