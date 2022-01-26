Barings LLC Has $427,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

