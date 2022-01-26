Barings LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.27 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.