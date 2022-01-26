Barings LLC Takes $335,000 Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,173,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $233.47 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $220.04 and a one year high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.22 and a 200-day moving average of $321.20.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

