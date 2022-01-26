Barings LLC Trims Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 423.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WestRock by 108.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

