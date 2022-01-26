Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 832 ($11.23) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.25) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.27) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.47) to GBX 810 ($10.93) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 810.80 ($10.94).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 613.44 ($8.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 710.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 696.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 595.40 ($8.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.55 ($12.00).

In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,493.51).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

