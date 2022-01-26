Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $618.00

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 618 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 619.40 ($8.36), with a volume of 2291471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 674.40 ($9.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.47) to GBX 810 ($10.93) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.27) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 832 ($11.23) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 810.80 ($10.94).

The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 710.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 696.16.

In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,493.51).

About Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

