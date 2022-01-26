Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.92.

TSE ABX opened at C$24.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$30.65. The firm has a market cap of C$43.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 60,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

