Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 108,155 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,505,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $378,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the third quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth $208,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.