Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 30,017 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up approximately 2.3% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Anthem worth $686,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.71 and a 200-day moving average of $407.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

