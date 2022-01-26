Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $176,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.60.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.04. 13,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,267. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

