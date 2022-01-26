Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $234.19 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,036 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.16% of Citigroup worth $234,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 31.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 523,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,047,014. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

