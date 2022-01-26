Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $92.35 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 291,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.45. 1,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.64. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

