Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 273,165 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,245,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,165 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $536,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

