Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,582 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Element Solutions worth $124,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,893. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

