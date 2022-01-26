Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares traded up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.02. 368,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,517,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,050,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

