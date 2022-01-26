Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on APF. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

LON APF opened at GBX 140 ($1.89) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock has a market cap of £299.29 million and a PE ratio of -82.35. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.19).

In other news, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($145,574.74). Also, insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,827.17). Insiders have sold a total of 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,010,000 over the last three months.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

