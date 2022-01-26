Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 237.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

