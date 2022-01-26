Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $173.09 and last traded at $172.77. Approximately 134,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,418,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.00.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.39.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -94.54 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.